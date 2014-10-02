How To Tell If Job Candidates Are Lying On Their Resumes

Resume-liars managed to climb the corporate ladders at Yahoo, Bausch & Lomb, MGM Mirage, the U.S. Olympic committee, and more.

Most recently, as the Wall Street Journal notes, a top Walmart spokesman was outed for having lied about his education.

If they’re working for household-name companies on high levels, resume-fibbers are likely applying for your company’s open positions, too.

According to a recent Harris Poll survey, 58% of hiring managers say they’ve caught lies on a resume. Padding of job experience, skills, and fudging start/end dates were the most common fibs. One-third of the managers reported finding falsified academic credentials.

“It’s not that people are being deceptive or malicious, often they delude themselves that their experience is more than it really is,” career coach Ford Myers told Fast Company in April. “I do believe in framing your experience in the best light. But there is a difference between spinning and lying. If you lie, you will always lose in the long run.”

How can you catch an otherwise charming, charismatic, and (seemingly) qualified candidate in a lie? Here are a few tactics:

LinkedIn says they went to Cornell, but Facebook says they went to the School of Hard Knocks and majored in Frisbee Golf. Finding a job applicant’s social media accounts before even making first contact isn’t stalking; it’s important research. Most of us have several online profiles, and our presences are scattered around the web. A quick Google search doesn’t always cut it: Cross-checking each profile helps spot inconsistencies, and gives a multi-faceted view of the candidate’s personality.