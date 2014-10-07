The Horror! Mmmm!: Scenes From The World’s First Edible Horror Farm

Burgers that taste like human flesh and a butchered pig made from cake are all in a day’s work for London-based freelance creative director Emma Thomas, a.k.a. Miss Cakehead, whose annual Halloween extravaganza this year will be nothing less than an “edible horror farm.”

We’ve covered Cakehead’s deliciously dark creations here before–she’s the woman responsible for creating maggot and open-wound cupcakes and a human butcher shop to promote the release of a new Resident Evil game.

This time, she’s heading to the country, with “Cakeageddon,” a horror-themed, edible experience running October 29 – November 1 at a farm near Letchworth Garden City, some 35 miles north of London. The spectacle will showcase the latest horror-themed work of some of the world’s leading food artists.





Slaughtered pigs, deformed farm yard animals, a giant spider and Red Riding Hood (complete with a basket of intestines, naturally) are among the gruesome–100 per cent edible–fare which will be on display as part of a series of large scale cake installations.

Among Miss Cakehead’s collaborators this year are Tattooed Bakers, creators of arguably the event’s centerpiece: a full-sized, slaughtered pig.

“When Letchworth Garden City’s heritage foundation approached me to put together an installation it seemed the perfect opportunity to create a horror event,” says Thomas who, for the past three years has marked Halloween by opening Eat Your Heart Out, a pop-up shop selling gruesome cakes.

This year the extreme cake shop, which in past years has sold the wound and maggot cupcakes, will open two branches–at Letchworth and The Hoxton, Shoreditch in London.