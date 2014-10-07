The Horror! Mmmm!: Scenes From The World’s First Edible Horror Farm

Burgers that taste like human flesh and a butchered pig made from cake are all in a day’s work for London-based freelance creative director Emma Thomas, a.k.a. Miss Cakehead, whose annual Halloween extravaganza this year will be nothing less than an “edible horror farm.”
We’ve covered Cakehead’s deliciously dark creations here before–she’s the woman responsible for creating maggot and open-wound cupcakes and a human butcher shop to promote the release of a new Resident Evil game.
This time, she’s heading to the country, with “Cakeageddon,” a horror-themed, edible experience running October 29 – November 1 at a farm near Letchworth Garden City, some 35 miles north of London. The spectacle will showcase the latest horror-themed work of some of the world’s leading food artists.
Slaughtered pigs, deformed farm yard animals, a giant spider and Red Riding Hood (complete with a basket of intestines, naturally) are among the gruesome–100 per cent edible–fare which will be on display as part of a series of large scale cake installations.
Among Miss Cakehead’s collaborators this year are Tattooed Bakers, creators of arguably the event’s centerpiece: a full-sized, slaughtered pig.
“When Letchworth Garden City’s heritage foundation approached me to put together an installation it seemed the perfect opportunity to create a horror event,” says Thomas who, for the past three years has marked Halloween by opening Eat Your Heart Out, a pop-up shop selling gruesome cakes.
This year the extreme cake shop, which in past years has sold the wound and maggot cupcakes, will open two branches–at Letchworth and The Hoxton, Shoreditch in London.
Staging Cakeageddon has not been without its challenges.
“As it takes place outside at a place called Standalone Farm, we’re preparing ourselves to do battle with the elements–in particular, wind and rain–because with all things cake-related everything has to be made and installed at the last minute,” Thomas explains.
“Also, it’s more performance show than exhibition, so with scripting and lighting requirements and so on, putting it together is taking more than 30 people which is–for us–a massive team.”
In September, Miss Cakehead collaborated with chef Jim Tomlinson, founder of London Mess–self-declared “specialists in edible art banquet dining experiences”–to promote the U.K. launch of the fifth season Fox TV’s The Walking Dead with the launch of a burger as close as possible to the flavor of human flesh.
For those interested, the Walking Dead burger comprised a mixture of veal, chicken liver, bone marrow, and pork. Though the product was only available at a pop-up London venue for two nights only.