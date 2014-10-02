Why You Need To Stop Blaming Your Coworkers For Your Lack Of Productivity

When it comes to not getting things done at the office, half of us like to play the blame game.

In its 2014 Productivity Impact Study, task management platform provider Taskworld found that 50% of the workforce attributes a decline in their performance to actions by their coworkers, and 48% say they’re frustrated by coworkers who don’t meet deadlines.

“Blaming colleagues–the people you’re competing with for promotions and raises–is a rather self-serving retort when asked what constrains your productivity,” says Paul Baard, a professor at the Schools of Business at Fordham University. “On the playing field, competition can bring out the best in athletes; in workplace it often brings out the worst.”

A study by the American Management Association (AMA) found that managers spend at least 24% of their day managing conflict, and Baard believes the number is higher: “It’s not fistfights so much as the petty stuff, such as someone saying, ‘I’ll be darned if I am going to return her email promptly, she made me wait a week before returning my call!’” he says. “A lot of time and energy gets wasted. Perhaps some education in emotional maturation, combined with team-building work would help.”

Baard says managers can learn a thing or two about handling employees from watching Sunday-afternoon football, especially postgame interviews. “Coaches often use the word ‘we’; they don’t blame individual players,” he says. “When things go wrong, a good coach is going down with the team. If the team wins, everybody celebrates.”

Instead of spending time resolving rifts between coworkers, Baard says managers should work on establishing true teamwork, which includes an atmosphere of camaraderie. Treat everyone–including yourself–as a member of the team. And reward true teamwork by measuring things like cooperation, collaboration, and giving prompt responses to coworkers.

To learn which members are team players and to foster team-building traits, Baard suggests doing a 360-degree evaluation of employees, asking employees to weigh in on coworkers’ strengths and weaknesses.