Infographic: A Timeline Of The Events In Every Disney Movie

Move over, David Attenborough, there’s a new most thorough chronicler of life on Earth. Taken as one big body of work, it seems the story Disney has been slowly spinning covers all human history, and even what preceded it–which is made clear in a new infographic.

Disney superfan Aish, who blogs as Disney’s New Groove, recently put together a timeline of almost every Disney movie ever–Pixar movies are unfortunately excluded–placing them in the appropriate historical context. We start off with Dinosaur and Brother Bear, which covers 65 million BC through 10,000 BC, before moving closer to the birth of Christ, and The Sword and the Stone, which takes place 400 years later. We then pass through the Dark Ages of The Black Cauldron and slowly move up to the present, and even the future promised by Treasure Planet. It’s a wild ride through time, created over 75 years of moviemaking.

Movies mentioned in the infographic, in order:

Dinosaur, Brother Bear, (the beginning of) Atlantis, Hercules, The Sword in the Stone, Mulan, The Black Cauldron, Aladdin, Robin Hood, Sleeping Beauty, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Emperor’s New Groove, Snow White, Pocahontas, Beauty and the Beast, Ichabod, Tangled, Frozen, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Tarzan, Pinocchio, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, Home on the Range, The Great Mouse Detective, Peter Pan, Mr Toad, Lady and the Tramp, The Aristocats, (the rest of) Atlantis, The Princess and the Frog, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Winnie the Pooh, Dumbo, Bambi, 101 Dalmatians, The Rescuers, The Rescuers Down Under, The Fox and the Hound, Oliver and Company, The Lion King, Lilo and Stitch, Chicken Little, (some of) Meet the Robinsons, Bolt, Wreck-It Ralph, Big Hero 6, (the rest of) Meet the Robinsons, Treasure Planet

The creator has clearly given this a lot of thought. Frozen and Tangled are put in the same time bracket because of course Disney’s New Groove is enough of a Dis-nerd to know the fan theory about those two films’ interconnectivity. Atlantis and Meet the Robinsons are split into two parts due to their multiple time-settings, while unspecified outliers like Treasure Planet amount to pure guesstimations. It’s kind of fun to imagine someone sitting in a room, having a deep ponder about what time period this movie about talking lions might be set during.

Read the creator’s FAQ here, and let us know what doesn’t quite add up in the comments below.

