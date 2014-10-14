A Content Marketing Strategy That Goes Beyond Pushing Tons Of Copy

As the flavor du jour, content marketing has been embraced by many marketers. But don’t be fooled. Many are just content pushers.

Taking on the trappings of content producers, content marketers spit out white papers, blog posts, e-books, videos, and SlideShares in an attempt to see what sticks, not to mention running paid ads on social media or redoing a website for the umpteenth time. And how can we forget webinars and events and brochures and landing pages? Meanwhile, much of this content fails to engage.

It all sort of reminds me of the dieter who slurps the occasional green smoothie and chomps on a carrot in between gorging on ice cream and candy. In both cases, there is no strategy or plan, just blips of effectiveness surrounded by excess.

So begrudges a wizard of content marketing, Michael Brenner,

who shrewdly created his own personal brand via content marketing as VP of Marketing and Strategy for SAP. Recently, Michael left SAP to head up strategy for content marketing company NewsCred.

Most marketers are doing check-off-the-box content marketing with tactics overrunning strategy, Brenner told me.

“‘Let’s do a white paper. Check. Let’s run a webinar. Check. Let’s create a video. Check,’” said Brenner.

That approach contrasts to those companies that get content marketing. The successful companies, says Brenner, have a documented content marketing strategy. They know what they want to accomplish and how to get there.