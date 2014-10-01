Firemen, Schmiremen, This Beefcake Calendar Has NYC Taxi Drivers

The Pirelli calendar , it ain’t. A 2015 calendar does away with eliteness to bring you a robust survey of New York’s most eligible cabbies.





The 2015 NYC Taxi Calendar forsakes the typical firemen fare beloved by cosmo-swilling Sex and The City devotees in favor of those other guys who drive around town fixing crises. (Having to get crosstown for a dinner reservation is a crisis too, even if it’s not as pronounced as your apartment being on fire.) Created by photographers Philip Kirkman and Shannon McLaughlin, this particular installment of beefcake improves upon its 2014 predecessor with more interesting scenarios. Indeed, a husband and wide cab driving team shares a Lady and The Tramp moment with a baguette on top of a taxi.

We here at Co.Create have seen a lot of male pin-up calendars, from jaunty Germans to sexy plumbers, and so we can authoritatively vouch that these are cabdrivers worth picking up.