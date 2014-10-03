Wikipedia–But For Books?

The red pencil is feared by rookie writers and well-established authors alike–the editing process is, by design, adversarial. I can name you at least one restaurant critic who has fired off a coruscating email to an editor who dared change one word in a review (he got a civil yet also coruscating reply from the editor’s colleagues).

And now it’s about to be crowdsourced, by a new publishing firm that’s led by thriller writer Hector Macdonald.

Macdonald, who studied zoology at Oxford under Richard Dawkins, has also worked as a strategic communications consultant in both the private and public sector–a job with striking parallels to that of the crowdsourced editor-had three novels published by Penguin in the past decade. And his fourth, Rogue Elements, is about to be published by Advance Editions, Macdonald’s own publishing firm, which Macdonald hopes will use the not inconsiderable resources of book lovers that hang out on literary discussion forums. Is he really comfortable with the idea of a bunch of website Johnnies fiddling around with his oeuvre?

“I’ve witnessed the power and energy of ‘the crowd’ previously on a website called Book Drum where book lovers can post extra content around their favorite books,” he told me. “And I’ve been impressed by the sheer mass of book reviewers and bloggers on the web, all eager to discuss what they like and don’t like about a book. It seemed the perfect time to harness some of that energy to help authors make their books even better.” Macdonald’s consultancy career has clearly given him invaluable insight, too–“how to test quickly the assumptions implicit in the model about demand and social media dynamics, etc.”

The platform is a simple one: There is no going into the manuscript and fiddling, a la Wikipedia, here. Instead, it’s built on a forum system that “allows contributors to post suggestions online, tagged with a section number for the relevant passage of the book,” says Macdonald. “They can also categorize their suggestion as, for example, ‘Error’ or ‘Bright Idea’.”

Crowdsourcing creativity is nothing new–from casting movies to remakes of RoboCop to Off-Broadway plays–yet it’s hard to imagine the editing process being thrown open to any old Joe. But one of Advance Editions’ authors, Heidi Kingstone, whose book Dispatches From the Kabul Cafe chronicles her years as a foreign correspondent in Afghanistan, sees it differently.

“There is so much history and so many different perspectives in Afghanistan,” she told me. “So many experts and people with incredible experience that… might help make the book richer.” In her estimation, the book is an “extra layer of research.”