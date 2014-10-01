Instapaper Is Now Free, Offers A Premium Model That Goes After Evernote

In an email sent out to users on Tuesday night, Betaworks-owned Instapaper officially announced that the read-it-later service is now free for anyone on iOS or Android to download.

Up until last month, Instapaper fluctuated between $3 to $4, but that made less and less sense with free competitors like Pocket in the mix. Instapaper also announced that it was ditching its old subscription package for Instapaper Premium. For $3 a month or $30 a year, premium users can unlock added features like full-text search, highlight as many passages as they want for indexing, and a new “text-to-speech” feature that lets your cue up a playlist to have your articles read to you like an audiobook.

More instructively, Instapaper hinted at what it would like to become in the future. “Compared to Pocket or Evernote, Instapaper Premium is significantly cheaper (40% on a monthly basis and 33% on a yearly basis) and packed with an ever-increasing collection of features,” writes the Instapaper team in the email blast. “That’s what we’ve been focused on for the past year, and that’s what we’ll be obsessed with in the years to come.”

Instapaper doesn’t just want to be a place for you to clip articles you want to leisurely read later. Like Evernote–which, as a note-taking service, inspires an oddly devout following of people who can’t imagine life without it–Instapaper wants to become a real, searchable, indexable tool for getting stuff done.

You can check out the new Instapaper here.