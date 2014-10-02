Yahoo’s Chairman Of The Board On Keeping A Level Head

There’s a funny paradox that happens as you rise in your career. Whereas at one time no one believed in you very much and you had to be bold and loud just to get anyone to listen to you and break through the resistance, later on, once you’ve “made it” and are in a position of power, everyone listens to you.

Suddenly, you are expected to know all of the answers. And you are not expected to have any doubts. The problem is that is so unrealistic. No one is perfect and being promoted doesn’t suddenly make you so.

With experience you learn that being the best you can be doesn’t mean doing everything right; it means constantly striving to be better. You also learn that the behavior and aggressive stance that was essential to your success early in your career can derail your success in the second half of your career. Here are four unexpected things I’ve learned:

I remember thinking that revealing any vulnerability would be a sign of weakness. I was so worried when I got hearing aids in my 40s, thinking my career was over. How wrong was I about that!

It’s counterintuitive, but I found the more vulnerabilities I shared the more grace I received. As an executive you feel pressure to be perfect, but the more human you are, the more you are genuine and authentic, the more people relate to you and support you.

Every pro fumbles. What matters is that you jump on the fumble. When you do make a mistake, do not cover it up. It’s best to admit it right away. Apologize or explain it, fix it, and move on.

I learned this at eBay when I had to implement a hiring shutdown. It was necessary for the business, and it was effective, but we did it in an inelegant way that left managers feeling disempowered, poorly communicated to, and very bitter. We realized our mistake and apologized at a meeting. We received a nice round of applause for that, and I learned how to do better by being more inclusive of everyone the next time.