How To Brand Yourself On Social Media

Thanks to the explosion of social media and websites that rank and rate CEOs as leaders, it is not just a checklist item, but a priority for any executive to have a strong and well-maintained online personal brand.

Your credibility as a leader is at stake when prospects, the media, competitors, stockholders, and colleagues cannot find you online. Further, if you are then found online and what is found is outdated, incomplete, negative, or inconsistent, then you as the leader are at risk of being viewed as a poor leader. This is like having bad press, and no leader or company can afford bad press in a world now driven by consumer perception and opinion.

Just think about CEOs that have failed to invest in strong online brands and others that have succeeded. In 2012 a blog post published by IT company (NET)net reported that Microsoft’s CEO Steve Ballmer had a “paltry 46% internal approval rating with his own employees. Compared to his competitor, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, who had a 97% approval rating “it’s a wonder how he remains the CEO.” In that year, Microsoft missed major market opportunities in related profitability in search and online advertising, smartphones, tablets, social networking, mobile music, and e-readers, while others like Apple and Google took the lead.

According to CEO.com’s 2013 Social CEO report, only 32% of top CEOs had at least one account on a social network. Some 68% had no social presence at all. CEOs like Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg have a significant social media presence, and it’s no surprised that they are more successful, boasting 97% employee approval ratings on Glassdoor.com.

When your employees love you online, you can guess that as an employer you will be provided more awards and top talent will be more driven to you than your competitors. When you amass loyal social followers and engage with them appropriately, your fans and your customers become your best marketers.

The mentions, comments, and shares you receive as a leader all support social signaling for SEO on the major search engines like Google, BING, and Yahoo. This will provide your company with a better chance at gaining a higher search engine optimization rank around your CEO and company names, leading to more leads and online sales.