A Buyer’s Guide To The Best Gaming Laptop

After looking at all the gaming laptops out there and testing a few ourselves, we concluded that the $1,740 Asus ROG G750JS-DS71 is the best gaming laptop for most people.

The Asus has the best combination of raw gaming power and build quality that you can get for less than $2,000. It will play the vast majority of modern graphics-intensive games on high settings, plus it has a great cooling system, keyboard, and trackpad. It isn’t perfect, but there’s no other gaming laptop that can match the Asus ROG G750JS-DS71 right now.

The massive fans at the back of the ROG G750JS keep the machine cool during demanding gaming.

Gaming laptops definitely aren’t for everyone. Desktop computers offer better gaming performance per dollar, and ultrabooks are slimmer, lighter, and have much better battery life. Gaming laptops are a good fit for students, deployed soldiers, and other road warriors who want to play demanding PC games at LAN parties or when traveling.



The $1,740 Asus ROG G750JS-DS71 is a gaming powerhouse that can play most new games on high settings, and many on ultra. This means they’ll play smoothly at high resolution with all the rich lighting and details that you’d expect from a modern game. On the inside, it has a powerful (but cost-effective) Nvidia GeForce GTX 870M graphics card with 3 GB of dedicated memory, a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7-4700HQ quad-core processor, and 16 GB of RAM. It also has a speedy 256 GB solid state drive to make your operating system and games load quickly, and a 1 TB hard drive to store everything else.

The Asus’s trackpad has two dedicated buttons and works well with Windows 8 gestures.

8 GB of RAM is plenty for most games, and most gaming laptops today come with 16 GB.

The Asus ROG G750JS-DS71 has a deep, responsive keyboard with a white backlight and a good trackpad that works well with Windows 8 gestures. Its 17-inch, 1920×1080 resolution screen has a matte coating to minimize reflections, but it’s not perfect. That coating leaves a slightly visible grid on the screen’s surface that we could see even during intense combat sequences.

We weren’t impressed by the screen’s too-thick matte coating, but it isn’t a dealbreaking flaw.

The Asus ROG G750JS-DS71 also has decent speakers and one of the best cooling systems of any laptop we’ve tested. Many gaming laptops have serious problems keeping cool and quiet during long or intense gaming sessions, and the underside, keyboard, and palm rest can get uncomfortably hot. The Asus kept all these areas somewhere between cool and a little warm to the touch without drowning out in-game audio or music.

Like many gaming laptops, the Asus ROG G750JS-DS71 is bulky, weighing almost 10 pounds (not including the chunky power brick) and measuring 16.1 inches wide, 12.5 inches deep, and 0.7 to 2.0 inches thick–that’s twice as heavy and twice as thick as the average Windows laptop and three times as much as an ultrabook. It also has decent, but not great, battery life.