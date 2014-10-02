The Transparency Paradox: Why We’re Less Productive When We Know Someone’s Watching

Smartphones and laptops are common everyday devices seen in workplaces across the globe. Introduced to improve our productivity and make our workplaces function more effectively, our devices have simply become part of our workday.

Wearable fitness trackers have revolutionized the wellness industry and may soon be changing workplaces across the country. Fitbit, Nike Fuel Bands, and Jawbone Up bands can track how often you move, the number of calories you’ve burned, how long and how well you’ve slept.

Biometric sensors such as OMsignal offer a much deeper look into how our bodies are behaving, tracking heart rate, breathing rate and depth, activity intensity, calories burned, and heart rate variability. The latter are mostly still in development and haven’t made their way out of the realm of professional athletics and into workspaces quite like the wearable fitness bands, but could be the next step in this emerging trend.

Many companies are now issuing tracking devices like Fitbits, FuelBands, and Jawbone Up bands to employees as a way to encourage a healthier workplace while keeping tabs on whether employees are keeping active and sleeping well. But just how willing will employees be to share the data they collect on their devices?

A 2013 survey by Cornerstone OnDemand showed 66% of millennials and 58% of employees overall would be willing to use wearable technology if it allowed them to do their job better. But Ethan Bernstein, an assistant professor of leadership and organizational behavior at Harvard Business School says monitoring employees’ wearable data may have a counterproductive effect.

Bernstein has studied the “transparency paradox,” which says when employees know the bosses are watching, they can put the brakes on productivity and innovation. Simply put, people change their behavior when they know they’re being watched.

When you design openly transparent environments, what you get is actually less transparency.

His recent article in Harvard Business Review argues despite the effort to design physical and electronic spaces that are more open and observable in the hopes of increasing transparency, humans’ natural behavioral response to this openness is to hide everything.