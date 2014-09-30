A Facebook User’s Challenge To Facebook: Here’s All My Data, Now Give Me Ads I Like

A few days ago your data suddenly became more valuable. That’s because Facebook, the world’s largest social network, relaunched a brand-focused service that will allow companies to zap ads to your screens even when you aren’t looking at Facebook. And with so much money and metrics on the table, you’d think someone–someone–would figure out what sorts of ads you want to see. That’s what Fast Company senior editor Jason Feifer thought . . . so where are all those useful, personalized ads we’ve been promised?