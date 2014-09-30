Pharrell Goes Anime, In a New Video Drawn By Artist Takashi Murakami

Happiness-advocate and noted hat-wearer Pharrell Williams is back with a new video. This time, the age-defiant mega-producer and Grammy machine has immortalized himself by becoming more animated.





Japanese pop artist Takashi Murakami created animations for Pharrell’s “It Girl,” a blast of candy-coated melody from the recent G I R L album. The two collaborated on a video for Pharrell’s remix of the theme song to Murakami’s live-action feature film Jellyfish Eyes. “It Girl” is about as pleasant as an assault on the senses can be, but it still is exactly that, with an urgent outpouring of anime imagery, featuring beachside schoolgirls setting off pastel-colored fireworks.





Murakami previously teamed up with Kanye West to create artwork for West’s 2007 album, Graduation. Which superstar producer/performer will commission him next?





