Recruiters spend a lot of time looking at your face, before they even meet you. Your social media profile photos could put you out of the running for a job, before they even reach your resume.

Goofy poses and cluttered backgrounds are out, but what about the photo’s size and lighting? Ryan Galloway, senior managing editor at Contently, shared his tips on how to post the perfect photo.

See how your own profile photo stacks up, by playing along with the video quiz above.