With Windows 10, Microsoft Will Skip A Version Number And Go Back To Basics

Microsoft held an event to preview the next version of Windows this morning in San Francisco. The most startling piece of news came at the very start, when the company’s operating system honcho, Terry Myerson, announced that the upgrade everybody has been calling Windows 9 will instead be called Windows 10.

Myerson said we’ll understand why Microsoft decided to skip a version number when we see Windows 10 in all its fullness. The company expects to ship the new version around the middle of 2015. But hardcore Windows enthusiasts and others who want to get a head start on experiencing what’s next will be able to download a preview version tomorrow. Myerson says that their feedback will help shape the final edition in a way which has never happened before.

The demo which Microsoft gave at its event was intentionally not all-encompassing. For one thing, Windows 10 is still very much a work in progress. For another, Myerson and his colleague Joe Belfiore stressed that the event was about starting a conversation with business customers. A high percentage of those customers have chosen to stick with the familiarity of Windows 7 rather than move to the disorienting, incomplete, would-be-great leap forward known as Windows 8.

Windows 10, if it lives up to its promise, could take a step forward by taking a step back.

So the main point of the glimpse we got at Windows 10 was to emphasize that it aims to make you happy even if you’re running the same businessy apps you always have and have no desire to give up your mouse and keyboard. For instance, we got a closer look at the revived Start menu which Microsoft previewed at its Build conference in April: It looks a lot like the classic Windows one on the left side, but incorporates Windows 8-style Live Tiles on the right.

As Microsoft showed at Build, you’ll be able to run Windows 8-style “Metro” apps in windows alongside ones with the old-school Windows interface. There are a number of new features designed to make that easier. And the company is even updating the command-line interface–the last vestiges of Windows’ DOS origins–to make it easier to hop between it and Windows apps.