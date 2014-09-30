Google’s New Education Apps Give Students Unlimited Storage

Google has expanded its Apps for Education cloud service with the announcement of Drive for Education. The new platform will include unlimited storage for both students and educators, 30 million of whom already use the product, according to Google.

Apps for Education, which is free for nonprofit educational institutions, provides branded versions of Google’s popular apps, including Gmail, Google Calendar, Docs, and more. With Drive for Education, existing and new customers will have unlimited storage on Drive for Education and a whopping 5TB limit for individual files. Until now, Apps for Education users were limited to only 30GB of storage.

Drive for Education, Google says, is “an infinitely large, ultra-secure and entirely free bookbag for the 21st century.” It will integrate with apps like Classroom, which lets teachers collect assignments and give feedback securely through Google Drive and creates folders for each assignment to keep students organized.

By the end of the year, Drive for Education hopes to add enhanced auditing and reporting tools to track activity of a file, as well as Google Apps Vault, which archives emails and chats for organizations that need to follow strict compliance rules.