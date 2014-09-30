Today In Tabs: The Butter Slides In

BUT WAIT that’s all fine, and go ahead and read those things in a minute but first: The Toast just somehow hired Roxane Gay to run its forthcoming Roxane Gay vertical which will be called The Butter! Here’s Jess Zimmerman‘s extremely well-timed column about Gay’s book Bad Feminist. Setting aside a lot of obligatory we’re not worthy-ing from the Toast team, I’d like to point out that literally no other site is more worthy, and internet publishers of all kinds would do well to pair up this event and the Awl‘s recent ginger simul-poaching and draw some lessons about the relative merits of focusing on metrics vs focusing on quality and voice and letting good people get on with their dang work.

I mean do you see how this was always meant to happen pic.twitter.com/aIXjLdbhnq — Mallory Ortberg (@mallelis) September 30, 2014

What else is good? There are still a few more things! The first Gone Girl movie reviews are in and Richard Lawson and David Edelstein both agree that it’s really good. Open source software might be doomed, and us along with it, but “How I Explained Heartbleed to my Therapist” is a good explanation why at least. The New Yorker‘s new animated cover is on point. They’re making a Black Mirror Christmas Special with Jon Hamm! Mapbox broke the emoji barrier! And… and…

And, I’m afraid, that’s it for the good news.

i think this was supposed to be celebratory, but it comes off more terrifying than anything pic.twitter.com/nqxTpOoEzB — Cassandra (@diss1) September 27, 2014

The Bad: Time‘s Ideas vertical is going hard after Thought Catalog‘s worst of the ‘net status lately. Recent steaming-hot takes include a Reason editor actually-ing Emma Watson and Camille Paglia being the worst kind of cranky Old. Dylan Byers throwing shade at Nate Silver is pretty delicious. Jeffrey Rosen gets a sit-down with Ruth Bader Ginsburg and asks her what the Canadian Air Force exercises are because he’s an idiot. Uber celebrated teachers being forced to scrounge for extra cash by driving for the would-be transport monopolist as a triumph of the “gig economy.” This is, as Matt Buchanan pointed out, sickening. Here’s Evgeny Morozov on the gig economy as a symptom of economic disaster in general. It might be time to just invade Ferguson. “Thug Kitchen” is food-blogging in blackface. Giant phone comes with smaller phone you can actually use.

Well that was a downer. What’s good Bijan?

TODAY’S INTERN TAB, by BIJAN STEPHEN Dr/ake got an emoji tattoo, and nothing was the same; the A.V. Club is ON IT. Though they get their sourcing a little wrong (heads up, guys, @champagnepapi is a Twitter parody account, but @champagnepapi is his Insta) they do link to the (surprisingly good!) Tumblr that’s obviously sprung up in the 5 seconds since his ink dried. Spoiler: It’s pics of ~Aubrey~, but with good ‘shops of ‘moji tats. Here’s his now-deleted take, courtesy of a screencap of his tattoo artist’s Insta: “It will be a debate until the end of time…high five or praying hands…life is what u make it haaa” & “I pity the fool who high fives in 2014” Me too, Drizzy. Me too. *prayer hands*

I didn’t understand a goddamn word of that.