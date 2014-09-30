It’s Time To Say Goodbye To Orkut, Google’s First Social Network

Before there was a Facebook , or Twitter , or Pinterest , or Ello , there was Orkut, a beloved social network a Google engineer built a decade ago. Though it was widely adopted in Brazil and India, Orkut was never very popular in the rest of the world, which is why Google is shutting down the social networking platform on Tuesday.

When the Mountain View, California-based search giant announced the decision in June, it said it will be putting its resources instead in its other social networks: YouTube, Google+, and Blogger. “Because the growth of these communities has outpaced Orkut’s growth, we’ve decided to bid Orkut farewell (or, tchau),” Google said then.

Orkut users can continue to view public conversations in an archive or delete their old posts. They have until September of 2016 to save any personal content from the site.