Why You Should Encourage Your Employees To Shoot Down Your Ideas

When a key component of my job is to remove obstacles, a door is just a physical obstacle that prevents me from having open, impromptu discussions with people. So despite the popularity of business leaders claiming to have open door policies, I think they have it all wrong. You shouldn’t have doors at all . . . or walls. You should be in the open, be vulnerable, and be part of the team. In one word, be transparent.

Transparency becomes part of business culture when employees learn that they are allowed to say, “I was wrong.” My response is usually, “Fantastic!” That means they did three very important things right:

They came up with an idea to help us become better They took action They recognized their mistake

That’s worthy of a gigantic “thank you” instead of the traditional consequences. This clashes with years of schooling that taught us being “right” is good and being “wrong” is bad. However, the right-wrong mentality is antiquated in a world where innovation demands mistakes and admitting mistakes requires transparency.

To break the mold of employees thinking they always need to be right, you need to show that mistakes and vulnerability are encouraged.

At Widen, we have open exchanges, fireside chats, employee meetings, and daily interactions. My people know that nine out of every 10 ideas I share are not very good, and I think that percentage is even too high. However, that one idea, every once in a while, catches on. I want everyone to feel comfortable with sharing because that is how employee ideas become innovations that can change the world.

Almost everyone I have worked with knows I gravitate to the new, shiny objects. I don’t like the confinements of an existing structure and process, but that doesn’t mean structure can be neglected. Those processes drive functionality, scale, satisfaction, and, without that structure, the system would be broken. People far more skilled than me run those processes, and I get to contribute as a team member.