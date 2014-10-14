How To Lead In A Boundary-Less World

The economies of India, China, and Africa are rapidly expanding. The developing economies have become centers of growth and innovation, threatening the dominance of the U.S. and Europe. A while back Goldman Sachs predicted that Japan, Brazil, Russia, India, and China will account for nearly half of global growth by 2020. And its happening. China just overtook the U.S. as the world’s largest economy.

Leaders and enterprises often celebrate success when they launch an innovative service or product, then sit back and wait for the money to roll in. They sometimes fail to recognize how quickly nimble competitors from around world can swoop in and beat them to the bottom line.

Innovation is a continual, profoundly creative process of reinvention and discovery. Sustained innovation demands cross-functional, cross-domain, and cross-boundary collaboration. Today’s global hyper-connected economy is being led by knowledge that doesn’t require complex corporate structures or massive factories to dominate. As innovative minds connect with partners across the globe, a new kind of competition threatens the developed world and demands strong, passionate leaders who recognize and embrace the power of cross-boundary collaboration.

Let’s define a couple key terms needed to lead today:

Cross-boundary collaboration exists in an environment where ideas are celebrated and everyone in or outside of an enterprise is welcome to contribute, regardless of their position or group or physical location. It thrives in a culture where cross-functional management practices converged to achieve organizational goals and missions with a set of common language and continual measurement metrics.

Sustained innovation is a high-productivity state in which an organization is capable of innovating in all aspects of its business: from product development to go-to-market strategy, from operational execution to deal structures. It requires a seamless, structured management approach that begins with board- and CEO-level leadership and connects all the way throughout the entire investment lifecycle: concept to value realization.