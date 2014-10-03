Misfit Engineer Rachel Kalmar Wants You To Be An Intelligent Node

Dr. Brainlove, dubbed “ The Most Burning Man Thing Ever ,” is a school bus-size brain that changes color based on neurological activity. For Playa revelers, it was a source of wonder. For Misfit Wearable senior engineer Rachel Kalmar, it was research.

Kalmar, who helped bring Dr. Brainlove to life, is working to make wearables blossom into the popular devices they were meant to be. In order break free of the one-dimensional data silos of today’s step-counting world, she is building algorithms and databases that track contextual information and look for patterns in order to achieve long-term improvements for users.

“Right now it’s just like the early days with cell phone cameras, which kind of sucked,” Kalmar tells Co.Labs. “But the best camera was the one that was in your pocket and today, the best data is the data that you have now.”

Right now it’s just like the early days with cell phone cameras which kind of sucked.

Though still in the early stages, the Misfit team is working on ways to make data run in the background in a passive manner similar to that of Google Maps or Waze. As well as predictive health and activity suggestions such as the internally brewed ETA engines we are seeing from companies like Lyft and Uber.

“What would motivate me to get up from my computer is if my activity tracks both my activity and my Internet,” she says. “If my Internet gets slow then that gets me to close my laptop and step away.”

But there is a fine line between prediction and automation in activity tracking. A fellow Misfit employee who also worked on Apple’s Siri recalled that internal testing showed that users lost confidence in the product when the AI misunderstood them. “That’s a challenge not just for Misfit, but I think for the field,” she says.

That challenge becomes more acute as wearables companies race to become smaller and cheaper than their competitors. Misfit took the first steps into accessibility with the Shine–a small, magnetic tracker that could be put anywhere on your body for targeted activity tracking. But the growth of that entire sector is stunted right now, says Kalmar, in part because the data is only accessible to those who can afford it–most devices cost more than $100.