A Facebook User’s Challenge To Facebook: Here’s All My Data, Now Give Me Ads I Like

A few days ago your data suddenly became more valuable. That’s because Facebook, the world’s largest social network, relaunched a brand-focused service that will allow companies to zap ads to your screens even when you aren’t looking at Facebook. This could, as CNet put it , “help Facebook expand its reach and take on Google as the top dog of Internet advertising, an industry estimated to reach more than $140 billion this year.”

That’s a lot of bones–or clams or whatever you call them. And what is Zuck’s outfit offering to all these consumer-hungry companies? Why, you of course. Or really, your data. And with so much money and metrics on the table, you’d think someone–someone–would figure out what sorts of ads you want to see. That’s what Fast Company senior editor Jason Feifer thought . . . so where are all those useful, personalized ads we’ve been promised?

Now Jason has a new heartfelt plea and he’s hoping Facebook can show him the light–or at least an ad or two that doesn’t suck. Check out the video above.