Online Marketplace Gumroad Launches An iPhone App

Earlier this month, Gumroad , an online platform for creators to sell directly to their fans and followers, announced a partnership with Twitter to test the social network’s new buy button . Now, Gumroad is entering further into the mobile space with the launch of its first app–but don’t expect a full version of the site on your phone.





The app serves as an auto-syncing library for the content you’ve already purchased from the Gumroad universe, which contains more than 15,000 music files and 35,000 books and comics. However, you can’t actually buy anything through the app–transactions are still strictly through Gumroad’s site.

The Gumroad app is currently only available for the iPhone–no date has been set for an Android version.