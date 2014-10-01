An Inside Look At Why We Love Short-Term Habit Change

One of the best-selling cookbooks on the market right now extols people to eat more vegetables and less junk food. But not for the rest of your life. No, Lisa Leake’s 100 Days of Real Food challenges people to change their habits for a bit over three months, which turns out to be a much more marketable angle.

Why is that?

There’s no doubt that we love our “X-day” challenges. Whole30–a program that encourages people to give up carbs and dairy for 30 days–claims thousands of participants. Gretchen Rubin, whose Happiness Project book chronicled her year of trying to be happier, recently began selling “21 Day Happiness Projects” on her website for people seeking to declutter their lives or quit yelling at their kids. “I’ve been absolutely astonished at how popular they are,” she says. “People really seem to love this kind of structure.” And our own New Habit Challenge has captured your weekly attention.

The appeal stems from a few things. First, change is hard. Short-term change seems less hard. “It sounds doable,” says Katherine Edwards, a licensed professional counselor who’s blogged about a series of 30-day projects at Ye Old College Try.

“It feels like anyone can cut something out for 30 days, including me.” Over the past two years, she’s spent a month tossing out five things a day, done a Whole30, tried to limit screen time, and is currently only buying produce and dairy at the grocery store for 30 days while she tries to eat through her pantry.

Second, challenges tend to come with specific rules. While many of us know we’d like to change, life is messy. Rules aren’t. People find it helpful to do exercises “that help them to focus on a specific area from many angles as they’re trying to make changes. You never know exactly what will work,” says Rubin.

Laura Dickson is using the last 100 days of 2014 to blog about her “Anti-procrastination challenge.” She’s following a number of specific rules–cutting out social media, going to Weight Watchers, and following a strict sleep schedule–that she hopes will work together to “sort myself out,” as she puts it.