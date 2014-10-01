A Pioneering Woman In Venture Capital On Why You Shouldn’t Have A Career Plan

Kathryn Gould has never had a career plan. For her, the most important thing has always been getting in on great ideas early.

In 1982, she was one of Oracle’s first 20 employees and left the company after only two years, little more than a year before it went public. “Can’t you keep a job?” she remembers her family wondering as she bounced around Silicon Valley.

Keeping a job has never been Gould’s main objective–she’s always on the hunt for great new ideas. Though she’d never been a recruiter before, Gould went on to found her own recruiting firm, helping to hire some of Silicon Valley’s top executives at the time. She knew every single company in the Valley back when it was small enough to manage that kind of mental catalog.

Just as her recruiting career was gaining traction, Gould jumped to VC funding and went on to become one of Silicon Valley’s first female venture capitalists, starting her own firm, Foundation Capital, in 1995.

After semiretirement in 2009 at the age of 55, Gould bought a vineyard in Napa Valley, and took up her longtime passions of music and flying. She’s an expert violinist and a certified pilot. Much like her career, none of it was anticipated. For Gould, not having a grand scheme is part of the process. “Nothing has been planned,” she says.

You might be under the false impression that opportunities have simply fallen into Gould’s lap. What about the floundering uncertainty of navigating career moves that we all encounter, the false starts, and struggles of getting going? “I look back on it and it all seems really easy,” she says. “But I always work my ass off. There aren’t any hurdles I can’t overcome with hard work.”

Besides running a vineyard, these days Gould has taken up advising others on how to start their own venture firms. Her pinballing career has certainly given her an excess of experience to speak from. Here are some lessons she’s learned over the years: