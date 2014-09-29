Today In Tabs: Of Human Garbage

Bret Easton Ellis wrote a tab for French Vanity Fair Dot Com about Millennials (his term: Generation Wuss) wherein he defends his comments from a now un-findable VICE UK interview from February. Ellis manages to misspell Tyler Clementi’s name while proclaiming himself sympathetic to the Millennial plight (wars, economy collapse, chronic unemployment, etc). His conclusion? Generation Wuss “can’t deal with that kind of cold-eye reality.”

Anyway, while looking for the VICE article, I stumbled across Ellis‘s Paris Review interview where he misattributes a quote about pretentiousness to Bob Dylan. It seems to be from a 2003 profile of Sting published in the Sydney Morning Herald:

“What is wrong with being pretentious?” ponders Sting. “I think you only achieve anything by pretending to achieve it in the first place. I pretended to be a musician and by that process became a musician. I pretended to be a grown-up and by that process grew up. I pretended to be a dad and then I became a dad.”

Is this where babies come from, Rusty?