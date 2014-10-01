Those Tasty Sprig Meals, Now With A Side Order Of Dynamic Delivery Fees

Food delivery startup Sprig certainly knows how to cause a stir. Last December, it launched with a headliner of sorts, announcing Nate Keller–former executive chef at Google who helped feed the company’s growing appetite–was heading Sprig’s kitchen. Then tapping the network of Keller and pastry chef Jessica Entzel (formerly of Morimoto Napa, Gordon Ramsay, and Wolfgang Puck), the startup recruited some of San Francisco’s most renowned culinary talents, including Stuart Brioza of the James Beard Award-winning State Bird Provisions, to serve as one-off celebrity chefs . The move drummed up such a frenzy in this foodie town that Sprig sold out of Brioza’s menu in 11 minutes .

Having built this fervent base, the company says it now has a few members in its “century club” for ordering 100 meals or more. Sprig also boasts a healthy returning customer rate, with 60% of its base ordering at least once last month, though it declined to provide specific user numbers.

Now, as it inches toward its first birthday, it’s clear the startup’s done some growing up and self-reflection. A backlash against fast-food culture, Sprig’s aim is to make it simple for everyone to eat well, a phrase that rolls off CEO Gagan Biyani’s tongue these days. This week, it’ll hit a new milestone, delivering 200,000 meals in San Francisco. But in order to achieve the scale it envisions–every city in the world, including every suburb in America–it needed to make some changes to its revenue strategy.





Starting Wednesday this week, Sprig will implement two new pricing changes for customers. The company, which last week expanded its delivery range to the rest of San Francisco and dinner service to every weeknight, will institute dynamic pricing for its deliveries. In addition, Sprig will no longer absorb the California state tax, so customers will have to tack on an additional 8.75% to their meals, plus a delivery charge that can range between zero and and close to the order’s cost (the fee will not surpass the cost of the meal, the startup says).

“[The delivery fee] will go lower and higher depending on the situation,” says Biyani. For now, the factors that affect pricing include distance and time of day, though he notes other variables could inform the cost as well. The company will test the response in the next couple of months, and the hope is the extra revenue reaped from these changes could make it possible to scale Sprig’s model to the rest of the world.

Biyani and cofounder Morgan Springer say these changes are needed to address costs without turning to conventional food sourcing from factory farms. California is experiencing a rise in food prices due to the ongoing drought, and the company wanted to better compensate delivery drivers (and cyclists). Drivers are currently paid a guaranteed minimum of $16 per hour when on the clock, plus an additional fee per delivery.

Though surge pricing is now a mainstay of Uber’s service during peak demand, Sprig is hoping to avoid its fumbles. Uber implemented surge pricing late in 2010, but the feature continues to surprise–and outrage–users, with the total costing up to 9.25 times the fare’s regular value.