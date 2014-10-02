How A Nightly Walk Can Change Your Life

“We’re on our street. We’ve just started walking on Fairfax Road,” says Barry Beck. He and his wife, Marla, are COO and CEO (respectively) of Bluemercury , a $100 million luxury beauty retailer celebrating its 15th anniversary. The key to their successful business, which has enjoyed the same longevity as their marriage? A nightly walk, it turns out–the walk from which Barry and Marla are calling me now.

Marla Beck and Barry Beck, CEO and COO of Bluemercury

“We started this tradition right when we started Bluemercury, when we lived in Georgetown,” says Marla, her voice invigorated from the walk. “We were in the startup phase, with a lot of stress, and we’d walk every night down to the monuments. That’s how we blew off steam.” Back in those days, they didn’t always check the weather reports. One time, they got caught in such a deluge of rain, and had to pull garbage bags out of cans to use as slickers. Another time, they got caught in a lightning storm and had to call friends to pick them up.

The walks bond the two together, keep them healthy, and give them time–at least 20 minutes, often as much as an hour–to puzzle out the business. It was on one such walk in 2000 when the pair struck upon a new vision for Bluemercury, which they had initially intended to be a pure e-tailer. The pair were having trouble getting additional investment. Needing revenue quickly, they decided to open a brick-and-mortar store, pursuing a “clicks and bricks” strategy. Today, Bluemercury has some 60 stores, with plans to hit 100 by 2016.

“We realized on one of our walks that we had to open up a retail store,” says Barry. “The Queen of England once said, ‘There’s nothing that can’t be figured out on a good walk.'” It’s a nightly ritual, he explains, usually taking place around 10 p.m., after their three kids are put to sleep.

“I just grabbed Barry’s sleeve,” says Marla, explaining a brief pause over the line. “He tends to get caught up thinking and talking, and forgets to look for cars, so I have to make sure he’s not run over.”

The walking habit is one they take with them everywhere. Having just opened a seventh store in Manhattan, the husband-and-wife team are frequently in New York. Though they stay in Midtown, they walk to their favorite sushi place in lower SoHo. “Round trip, it’s gotta be five miles,” says Barry.

They walk nearly every night, though on rare occasions–if one of them is sick, or if severe weather prevents it (they often walk in moderate rain)–they may occasionally miss a night. “I feel like we’re missing something when we don’t walk,” says Marla. “I sleep much better when we walk.”