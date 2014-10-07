How 3-D Printing Will Change The Way We Play Music

Sometimes it feels like we have people telling us that 3-D printing is going to change just about everything: Fashion . Health Care . Architecture . Violence . Your dinner . Now we can add one more thing to the list: Music.

A group of students at Lund University in Sweden recently became the first band to play 3-D printed musical instruments together in a live setting. The headline-grabbing stunt–together with other music-oriented 3-D printing projects–alludes to the future of how musical instruments are designed and played.

“I initially started the project just to see if it could be done, and started to blog about it on my website,” says Olaf Diegel, the Lund professor who spearheaded the instrument-printing project. “But a lot of musicians contacted me and said they liked the idea so I turned it into a little spin-off business.”

Diegel used a type of 3-D printing called selective laser sintering (SLS) to build custom-designed guitar bodies, drum shells, and the exterior to a keyboard. Like traditional 3-D printing, SLS distributes one thin layer of powder after another, but in this case the process uses a laser to melt the powder in the appropriate places. After an 11-hour print job, he takes off-the-shelf hardware–the neck, knobs, strings, and electronics–and pieces everything together much like he would if the body had just come off of an assembly line.

Diegel is by no means the first to dabble in the art of printing instruments. F-F-Fiddle is an open source, printable electronic violin designed by OpenFab PDX founder David Perry. A lifelong musician, Perry was inspired to build a violin of his own after visiting a violin luthier’s workshop a few years ago. He assumed the dream would have to wait until he retired and had the time to learn the complex craftsmanship of forging a violin out of wood. Then he bought a 3-D printer.

“I was working on a computer-modeling tutorial for a guitar,” says Perry. “As the guitar really started to take shape I said, ‘Shoot, if I can model a guitar on the computer, I could model a violin.'”

The end result is a fully functional, playable electric violin. Perry has made the blueprints and digital files available as a kit that he sells online, effectively open-sourcing the construction of a new breed of musical instrument.