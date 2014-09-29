“Where Did I Park, Again?” Waze Can Tell You

Waze, the free, Google-owned smartphone app that offers real-time traffic information based on user reports, will now automatically remember parking locations when a driver uses Waze to navigate to his or her destination.

The Waze app’s latest version (3.9) for iOS and Android includes a new feature called Places that lets users add photos, as well as add and update information about businesses and residential locations. The new parking feature will also help Waze calculate more accurate arrival times based on how long it takes users to park after arriving at a destination.

The app update also includes a new destination preview screen designed to help users recognize unfamiliar locations, says a September 29 blog post from Waze.

[h/t: 9to5Mac]