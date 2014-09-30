What Companies Are Getting Wrong About Every Generation

In HR circles, the talk is of keeping the workforce generations happy and engaged. There hasn’t been an industry conference in the past decade without a panel titled, “Strategies to Attract and Retain Millennials,” or something to that effect.

The trend is even more pronounced online. Our LinkedIn feeds have been inundated with articles such as “The 25 Companies Where Top Millennials Most Want To Work In 2014,” “Why Companies Should Care About Their Gen X Workers,” and “Best Companies for Baby Boomers.”

But in the actual workforce, the picture is more nuanced, and honestly, more important than one single workforce generation. Successful companies are woven from individuals working together in teams whose makeup spans the generations. They don’t revolve around one employee subgroup, despite what the headlines suggest.

Many companies lack a strong employee value proposition, so they compensate with frivolous perks like casual Fridays or free concert tickets in the hopes they will appeal to certain employees. But these schemes aren’t long-term solutions. Worse, their existence signifies a failure to find common causes that unite the workforce generations, not divide them.

Take a look at what Universum recently cited in its annual Student Survey about what undergraduates value most in an employer. Among students who cited work-life balance as their number one priority, they immediately went on to list respect for people, secure employment, creative and dynamic work environments, professional training and development, and a friendly work environment as the five most important traits.

For HR leaders obsessed with their generational rankings, the Universum findings should stop them dead in their tracks. First, wanting work-life balance isn’t exclusive to university students. And second, the six traits that students value most in an employer can only be attained through programs with broad generational appeal, not narrow-minded gimmicks and incentives.

Focus on your company’s common culture and sense of purpose, then highlight the work that you do to serve your customers and make the world a better place. Communicate a shared desire to see the enterprise not only endure but also thrive and prosper. And demonstrate that you treat all employees as adults–irrespective of their age–and view every potential hire and existing employee as a long-term fit and a full contributor.