Chartbeat Aims To Move Publishers’ Attention Away From Page Views

Chartbeat, a social analytics tool used by advertisers and news organizations for real-time monitoring of website traffic, announced Monday that the Media Rating Council accredited 21 of its metrics, including ones that track and monetize audience attention rather than page views.

This stamp of approval, the company explains in a blog post, “means making a fundamental change to the way success on the internet is evaluated and rewarded.” Congress established the Media Rating Council in the 1960s for accurate audience ratings in media.

In July, Chartbeat CEO Tony Haile told Fast Company the startup wanted to change how publishers measure and reward meaningful content rather than impressions. “Whether I read the content or not, whether it’s good or bad, whether I love it or loathe it, [the impression] takes place before I read it, once it loads,” he said. However, some clients, including the Financial Times, are beginning to sell ads against blocks of times rather than impressions.

“If you can change that, change the fundamental economics of how we value content, that’s when you have meaningful content that captures people’s attention,” he said.