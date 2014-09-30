In Praise Of The “Great Idea” Cooling Off Period

Sure, some couples in long-term relationships choose Las Vegas for a destination wedding, but the proliferation of 24-hour wedding chapels got their start from people meeting in the thrum of the casino. Sparks fly, adrenaline sours, drinks flow, and the next thing you know, you’re married.

Probably not the best basis for a long-term relationship. After all, those sparks are partly a result of what psychologists call misattribution. The excitement of Vegas causes a lot of arousal. The lights, sounds, attractive people, and gambling winnings create a lot of motivational energy. The joy of winning and the positive attention from a new romantic flame create positive feeling.

The energy in the motivational system causes strong feelings. What most people don’t realize, though, is that feelings have to be interpreted. We are always looking around the world to figure out why we feel as we do. The interpretation (or attribution) of our feelings leads to the emotions we experience.

In Vegas, all that high-arousal positive feeling can get concentrated on that special someone you just met. And the next thing you know, you’re in LOVE! But, the next morning (or perhaps a couple of days later), you may begin to reevaluate the life decisions you have made.

It turns out that the same thing holds true for group idea generation. You and your colleagues get together to work on a difficult problem for the company. You follow all the rules of good idea generation (and don’t just brainstorm). As you discuss the ideas that have been created, there is excitement in the room. People are building on the idea, and there is a real consensus building.

Suddenly, it feels like you have really nailed the solution to the problem. It is time to celebrate.

Unfortunately, some amount of the strong positive feeling you are having in that moment is a result of the idea generation process itself. Completing a goal makes you feel good, and coming up with a potential solution to a hard problem makes you feel good. In addition, positive social interactions make you feel good, and group idea generation fits that bill. Finally, research demonstrates that fast thinking makes you feel good. When the ideas are flying around the room, there is a lot of fast thinking going on.