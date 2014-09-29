It’s People! This Transport Truck Is Made Out Of People!

Delivery services are key to a global economy, which needs a reliable means for getting important stuff from one place to the next. Companies are judged by how quickly, safely and cost-effectively that stuff is moved from point A to point B. It’s rare that when choosing a shipping service that people enter the equation. Sure, that guy delivered it to your door, but was it fast? Global shipping services company TNT wants to change that with a new campaign that puts its people front and center.

At the heart of The People Network campaign–which is running across 30 European countries–is “Human Truck,” a highly visual spot that takes TNT’s commitment to its people rather literally. The clever spot features a delivery truck made up of TNT drivers. From dawn, when the truck leaves the delivery center, to dusk, when all of TNT’s customers have been served, the human truck presses on. Even a giant traffic jam can’t stop the people behind the delivery service.





Created by Etcetera/DDB in Amsterdam and directed by Mischa Rozema from PostPanic, the spot further gives the company a human face by featuring one of TNT’s actual drivers, Daan Daams. Having won an internal competition to be the face of TNT, aside from being one of the orange-clad humans in the truck, Daams also hosts a series of making-of films that reveal the story of how he was chosen for the spot, the visual effects used, and even his own story. It turns out Daams, who’s impossibly affable, comes from a family of truck drivers.

While the visual trickery of “Human Truck” is great, it’s these charming behind-the-scenes clips with Daams (who reveals his first time in a transport truck was while he was still a wee one in diapers) that strike the right personal tone for the company.