Will Wearables In The Office Make Work More Productive?

With the introduction of the Apple Watch , wearables are becoming more mainstream. Devices that measure where people are and get information about their level of activity are a tempting tool for managers. If we could measure what people are doing in the workplace, then surely we can make them more productive.

The danger with any tool, of course, is that your measurements ultimately determine what you try to optimize, and that has long-term consequences.

If they are used in the most obvious way, then wearables will probably hurt more than they help.

On the positive side, several studies demonstrate that people tend to be more honest when they think they are being watched than when they think they are alone. To the extent that wearables create a workplace in which everyone is being watched to some degree, that could create more honest behavior overall.

That said, the most obvious things for companies to measure are where people are and how much time they are spending on various tasks in the workplace. We already know some of the dangers of trying to optimize the time that people are spending on tasks.

For example, call centers often measure the amount of time that employees spend dealing with customer problems. When employees have to minimize the length of calls, they do not do a good job of solving customer problems. The employees find it stressful, and the customers do not feel that they received good service. Companies that focus on maximizing customer satisfaction rather than minimizing time and effort spent are more successful in the long run.

In addition, many of the most important jobs in any company require some degree of creativity. It is hard to legislate creativity. Instead, insights often come when people are doing things that look like they are off-task. Conversations with coworkers in the break room can lead to insights about difficult problems.