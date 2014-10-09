Fast Company Is Hiring An Interface Engineer

Join the development team that keeps the Fast Company group of websites up, running, and evolving. We’re an experienced mix of application developers, producers, dev ops coders, and UI engineers working on a stack that combines Solr, Redis, Cassandra, Node, and Backbone. We enjoy a flexible, laid-back work environment in lower Manhattan, and enjoy great job benefits that reflect the ethos of the Fast Company brand.

If you join us, you’ll jump right into development on fastcompany.com as well as the related Co Sites and our new video portal, FC Studios. You’ll also help us architect new systems and components on both the frontend and backend. Your skills and experience should be both visually and technically oriented, with a lot of emphasis on best practices for usability, a clean design aesthetic, and DRY, modular JavaScript. You should be handy with a Linux instance on EC2, able to set up various databases, and know how to npm publish your own modules, but the bulk of your experience should be in building responsive, performant, and optimized UIs.

4 Years experience building web applications, with an emphasis on front-end frameworks and UI design

Advanced knowledge of JavaScript, with a solid understanding of common design patterns and language concepts. When we say “Crockford,” you know what we mean.

Familiarity with JS libraries and frameworks, particularly jQuery, Underscore, Backbone, and React, but little allegiance to any of them

A solid understanding of HTML 5 and semantic markup

Ability to craft good CSS. We’re LESS interested in your SASS and bootstraps and more interested in whether you understand the fundamentals of writing good “.selectors” and rules{}

Put in a paper bag with Photoshop, can design your way out in no time

Know how to create grid-perfect wires and mocks, but also know when they’re not needed

***To apply, email amiller@fastcompany.com with the subject line “SENIOR INTERFACE ENGINEER.”

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the world’s leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics (ethical economics), leadership, and design. Written for, by, and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company and FastCompany.com inspire readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business.