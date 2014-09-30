Post-It’s New App Blurs The Line Between Real Notes And Virtual Ones

Computers and Post-its have always had a weird synergy. There’s no shortage of apps out there that allow you to drop a virtual Post-it on your desktop or smartphone. Heck, OS X even has one built-in. But Post-it’s latest iPhone app, Post-it Plus, is about way more than just creating digital sticky notes. It’s about blurring the line between real Post-its and virtual ones.

Essentially a second screen experience for a bulletin board covered in notes, Post-it Plus lets you use your iPhone or iPad to take a quick picture of up to 50 notes, and then creates digital replicas of each one. You can then move them around, organize them on a virtual whiteboard, and share them with other people, all without ever having to worry about your real notes losing their stickum.

The Post-it Plus app isn’t doing anything revolutionary, but it’s still a smart app, one that seems tailor-made for designers. If you’re using Post-its as a collaboration tool, you can just pull out your iPhone and take a picture of your Post-it board to digitize it and take it on the road, or send it to someone else on your team for input, without having to laboriously type them into a Word document or email.

If you’re an Evernote or Dropbox user, you can also use these services to store all your Post-it notes in the cloud; otherwise, Post-it Plus allows you to explore your notes as a PowerPoint, Excel, or PDF document. At the very least, it beats laboriously typing all of your Post-its into a computer yourself.

You can download Post-it Plus for iPhone or iPad here.