Fast Company Is Looking For A Web Development Intern

Fast Company is seeking development interns to work alongside our team on the daily operations and enhancements to the FastCo family of sites, including our flagship site, fastcompany.com, which draws over 12M unique visitors a month. The position will be on-site, at our New York office, in lower Manhattan, and many of our interns have gone on to become full-time employees.

The ideal candidate will be someone hungry for experience learning about and developing large-scale web properties for a major magazine. Your background combines an interest in how media gets created and replicated online, and the tools, systems, and processes involved. Ideally you are the kind of self-taught developer who could design your own wires and mockups, then do the tech work to implement a full-stack application from them. You may not be an expert at anything yet, but you’re not afraid to dabble in everything from databases to CSS frameworks. Perhaps you’ve even made your own fonts or know how to produce e-books. At Fast Company, we like innovation, creativity, and a diversity of interests. At the very least you should be an excellent cook.

Some knowledge of HTML/CSS and Javascript is required, and preferably you’ve put them to use. The strongest candidates will also show some leadership experience, entrepreneurial drive, some background in journalism or other writerly occupations, and a wide range of technical interest, as in, for example:

-Javascript, Javascript, Javascript – you like it, learn it, want to excel at it

-You want to learn more about Backbone, Marionette.js, React, or other such things

-You’ve heard of Node.js, Express, or Sails

-You know a little about SQL or NoSQL databases

-You like to read up on HTML 5, Sass, LESS, Bootstrap, FontAwesome and other great tech

-You’ve used Photoshop, Illustrator, or InDesign and know a bit about producing web-ready assets

The exact list is not important, but your interests and approach definitely are. We’re looking forward to talking to you soon, so send us a resume, links to online stuff you think is relevant, and a compelling cover letter!

***To apply, email amiller (at fastcompany.com) with the subject line “WEB DEVELOPMENT INTERN.”

ABOUT FAST COMPANY