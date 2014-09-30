Slowgrams: What One Silicon Valley Engineer Learned When He Stopped Taking Photos And Started Drawing

A senior software engineer for DNAnexus, a Bay Area company that uses big data and the cloud to help genetics researchers, Butt turned 30, moved from Mountain View to San Francisco, attended Burning Man for the first time, and went to his best friends’ wedding in Toronto. He also met the woman who’d become his wife and married her in Pakistan.

You might imagine someone would want to photograph some these momentous occasions, especially someone like Butt who considers himself a “photo addict” with 200 albums on Facebook. But he didn’t pick up a camera or use his phone’s camera apps once. Instead, he sketched the big and small moments using pencils, pens, markers, and watercolors in one of a dozen notebooks he carried with him. All told, Butt estimated that he’d drawn about 500 images and managed not to take a photo even when another driver backed into his car in a parking lot.

"I love French toast. The hardest part was waiting to eat it. It got cold."

“The first thought in my mind wasn’t that my nice car is damaged,” he says. “I thought I’m gonna have to take a photo of this.” He didn’t. He got the other driver, an “old lady who was really flustered” to take one for him.

Butt, who goes by the name Fahdoo (“like Prince”) said he’d been in creative rut for a year and a half and taking photos had become a kind of social crutch, a way of hiding behind his camera to avoid experiencing his life. Inspired in part by illustrator Craig Thompson’s Carnet de Voyage, Butt began reassessing his approach to seeing the world through a lens.

“When I first thought of it, I had a feeling of excitement,” he recalls. “What if I could do it for a month? Anyone can do it for a month. It’s not that hard. Three months? It’s a bit pushing it. A lot of interesting things could happen. That’s why I thought about a year. Could I even do that? What would happen in a year?”

A lot, evidently. Flipping through his notebooks at a cafe in San Francisco's Duboce Triangle neighborhood on a recent Saturday morning, Butt skimmed past sketched and watercolored scenes of reverie at Black Rock City, concerts, parties, his friends taking their vows, Skype chats with his soon-to-be wife, and lots and lots of French toast.