The Top 10 Best Places To Work Remotely

Here’s a fun exercise. By combining niceties like Internet data speed, the cost of housing and food, and local weather conditions, NomadList has tallied up a list of the best places on Earth from which to work remotely. The top 10?

1. Chiang Mai, Thailand

2. Prague, Czech Republic

3. Bangkok, Thailand

4. Hoi An, Vietnam

5. Belgrade, Serbia

6. Riga, Latvia

7. Davao, Philippines

8. Zagreb, Croatia

9. Sofia, Bulgaria

10. Ubud, Indonesia

All very chill sitches. But let’s take Chiang Mai, where food and housing will run you about $648 monthly. There’s a large expat community there (even if a considerable chunk of it is purportedly creepy old Western dudes), and the weather is a little more temperate than, say, Bangkok. You’ll eat well, too.

Yet there are other factors working against Chiang Mai. Unless your company’s headquarters is in Asia, you will probably be on an opposite time schedule from the rest of your colleagues. And traveling anywhere else from Chiang Mai is a headache. By bus or train, you are a full 24 hours away from the nearest beach. In other words: You’re pretty much stuck.

Then again, rather than working remotely, you may be better off using all of your vacation time to actually travel. Tell your boss it will make you a happier, more productive employee in the long run. There’s nothing wrong with taking some time to unplug.

What about you? If you could realistically work remotely from anywhere in the world, where would it be? Let us know in the comments below.

[h/t: MarginalRevolution]