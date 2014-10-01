BMC Is Fixing Its Enterprise IT Software With User Experience Design

Enterprise software is massive and clunky for a reason. It’s made to handle massive troves of data and complex workflow chains that likely jump between corporate offices on different continents. Today’s enterprise software is largely similar to the stuff that came out 20 years ago, in part because it’s too costly to transition to an entirely new system.

But as employees see consumer tech getting easier to use, the questions about why their company’s internal software is such a terrible user experience can begin to have a real impact on morale and ultimately retention. BMC Software, which has made IT assistance and server automation software for decades, felt it was time to respond: The company introduced an enterprise suite redesigned with consumer expectations in mind.

“Virtually all enterprise software sucks from a user standpoint,” says BMC area vice president of user experience George Kaempf, who spearheads the project. “That’s a fixable problem these days.”





BMC should know. Founded in the ’80s, the Houston-based company spent decades acquiring companies small and large such that their current offices and subsidiaries cover North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, BMC has dozens of software offerings in IT service, server management, and cloud access. That requires a lot of communication and streamlined workflows.

Smart IT, set to be released next Tuesday, Oct. 7, is BMC’s revamped version of its Remedy software aimed at service desk employees. It’s mostly aimed at employees of call centers who handle diverse service requests and who may be contracted to multiple companies at once. This means data access is crucial, not just to look up solutions for the call center client’s problems, but to access different types of client operating system and software.

The key is being able to understand what the call center agent needs in a given point of time and how much workload Smart IT can handle. Combine this with a better front-end user experience for the call center agent and everything runs that much more quickly.

“Pick the world’s largest company and think about the number of employees they have,” Kaempf says. “To deliver better service to employees–that’s a real win for them.”