You Really Are Seeing Breasts In These Facebook, Instagram, And Twitter Logos

In the next hour, how many times will you check Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram? Here’s a suggestion for all the social media savvy ladies out there: The next time you reach for your phone, consider checking something else instead–namely, your breasts. This is the plea behind a campaign from The Breast Cancer Foundation of Singapore. Created by DDB Singapore, the three PSAs feature Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram logos redesigned to looked like cupped hands and are accompanied with the tagline, “If only you checked your breasts as often.”