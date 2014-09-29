You Really Are Seeing Breasts In These Facebook, Instagram, And Twitter Logos

In the next hour, how many times will you check Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram? Here’s a suggestion for all the social media savvy ladies out there: The next time you reach for your phone, consider checking something else instead–namely, your breasts. This is the plea behind a campaign from The Breast Cancer Foundation of Singapore. Created by DDB Singapore, the three PSAs feature Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram logos redesigned to looked like cupped hands and are accompanied with the tagline, “If only you checked your breasts as often.”
To mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to help spread awareness about the importance of breast exams, BCF is asking these top social media platforms to temporarily adopt the logo redesigns. You can help by visiting the campaign’s hub and making an appeal to the three companies. So cast your vote for the redesigns or, even better, check yourself before you check your social media account. Swapping out just one electronic update for a physical self-exam could help save your life.