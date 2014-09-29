Data-Driven Debt Collection Startup TrueAccord Has Some Advice To Help Get You Paid

Plenty of companies use data to turn leads into sales, or turn one-time clients into repeat buyers through targeted marketing. But when some of those sales inevitably turn into past-due accounts, those same companies often drop the statistical analysis and move to a more primitive–and less effective–one-size-fits-all approach to bill collecting.

“I realized how lacking debt collection was in comparison to other parts of the business in terms of technology,” says Ohad Samet, the cofounder and CEO of TrueAccord, a data-driven debt collection agency, who previously worked in risk management at an e-commerce company. “It should be a more pleasant experience that doesn’t ruin the relationship between the company owed money and the person who owes money.”

TrueAccord’s machine learning platform, which launched September 16 with funding from Khosla Ventures and Max Levchin among others, lets the company crunch numbers on a scale not available to small businesses and freelancers with only a few late-paying clients each. And that is already leading to insights–for instance, it’s found that debt collection emails sent on Thursdays and Fridays are the most effective.

TrueAccord shared these tips for businesses looking to optimize the effectiveness of their own billing.

Part of the inspiration for TrueAccord came when Samet accidentally forgot to pay a credit card bill on time. He didn’t dispute the charges and was willing to pay, so he didn’t appreciate being hounded by an aggressive, largely automated collection system.

“I didn’t enjoy that,” he says. “I started thinking about all these people who cannot pay and what they must be going through.”

First off, says Samet, it’s important to understand where a delinquent customer’s coming from. Is the payment delayed because they’re unsatisfied with the service they received, because they don’t have the money, or simply because of an honest mistake?