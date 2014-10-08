The Key To Successful Pair Programming? Patience And Humility

Picture computer programmers, and you probably think of workers at individual workstations, each working on their own sections of code. Naturally, the truth is more complicated than that: Developers routinely test, patch, and review each other’s code, and swap notes to make sure different sections of programs operate together.

And some programmers even take things a step further, working in pairs. They sit side-by-side at one monitor, or sharing a screen from across the Internet. Advocates of pair programming say that while the practice might seem to boost costs, with two programmers instead of one writing each line of code, the benefits to code accuracy and knowledge sharing far outweigh the price in labor.

“You might be doing it one way, and having somebody there to kind of question you, or sometimes you might be kind of stuck and they might give you some ideas,” says Joanne Daudier, the cofounder of CoderMatch, one of several services that connect programmers interested in collaborating.

The critical trait for would-be pair programmers is patience, says Daudier, who says she learned a great deal as a novice programmer from pairing up with more experienced developers.

“I’m sure advanced coders would probably think the same way–if they have someone more advanced than them,” she says.

That’s also the idea behind Hackerbuddy, a service that connects coders with people who have different skills. David Peiris, its creator, says when he was building Recon.io, a site that tracks Twitter brand mentions, he was able to use Hackerbuddy to connect with a Rails optimization expert with questions about specific sections of code that were running slow.

He didn’t pair-program the entire site, just the section requiring specialized knowledge he didn’t have.