The Wrist Of The Story: A Brief History Of Forgotten Proto-Smartwatches, 1975-2004

When you think about it, any wristwatch which does something useful beyond telling you the time of day arguably qualifies as a smartwatch. By that standard, the concept has existed for more than a century–ever since the first chronographs added a handy stopwatch to their timekeeping capabilities.

Timex Datalink Photo: via Wikipedia 9. The Wrist Address Book (1994) Rumor has it that Microsoft is working on a smartwatch. If so, it’ll mark a return to the category by a company with a long-standing interest in wrist-worn technology. Two decades ago, it teamed up with Timex to create Datalink–a contact-centric smartwatch which was available in a variety of styles sized to fit both gentlemen and ladies. Back in 1994, most PCs were desktops, and lacked any means of wireless communications. So Datalink used a mad-genius approach to shuttle address-book entries and schedule information from a Windows computer into the watch. You held the Datalink up to your computer’s CRT display, and an optical sensor on the watch detected flashing bars on the PC monitor which transmitted your data in Morse code-like form. Though ingenious, the concept was incompatible with the LCD screens on notebook computers, which eventually led Timex to offer a laptop adapter and then dispense with flashing altogether in favor of a mundane-but-fast USB connection. Fossil Wrist PDA Photo: via WIkipedia 10. The Wrist PDA (2004) Before it actually hit the market, I was briefly, irrationally exuberant over Fossil’s Wrist PDA, which was essentially a wearable PalmPilot. The maker of moderately priced fashion watches launched a technology group, licensed the rights to the Palm OS, and managed to squish it into a watch-size device, complete with the ability to run apps designed for full-size Palm PDAs. Fossil announced the Wrist PDA in 2002, but the necessary engineering was so hard to pull off that it didn’t ship until 2004. Once the device hit the market, it didn’t stay there long. Even though the Palm interface was simple, it was never designed to run on a miniature touchscreen (and the one on the Wrist PDA was murky) with a miniature stylus (which you stowed in the watch’s buckle). Users also griped about the battery dying after a day or two, a flaw it shares with most of today’s smartwatches. Bottom line: It may have been a miracle that this gadget worked at all, but it wasn’t sufficiently miraculous to make it a good idea.