How The Real Hacker Behind CBS’s “Scorpion” Made A Show To Grow His Own Company, And More Hackers

A number of parties have alerted us to inconsistencies in Walter O’Brien’s claims that call into question the accuracy of his statements and this story. We are in the process of contacting O’Brien, CBS, and show producers for comment. UPDATE: See follow-up story here .

Walter O’Brien–hacker name, Scorpion–was your typical 197-IQ computer genius toiling away in mainstream obscurity. Sure, he had billionaire, royalty, and military clients. But he needed more pop culture appeal to attract the steady stream of 150+ IQ employees to fuel Scorpion Computer Services, his Los Angeles cybersecurity and risk mitigation firm, whose culture he describes as “an orphanage for smart people.”

So he decided to inspire a primetime show.

That program is CBS’s Scorpion, an action drama following a quartet of misfit geniuses helmed by a brilliant hacker–also named Walter O’Brien (a.k.a. Scorpion)–who are recruited by the government to thwart high-tech threats. The result? By the show’s Sept. 22 debut, the firm’s website had exploded from 70 to 90,000 hits a week, up to 104,000 hits this week, many from potential recruits.

O’Brien also hopes the show will encourage young viewers to pursue STEM (science-technology-engineering-mathematics) education, use their talents to help humanity, and accept the more socially challenged. On Oct. 2, O’Brien along with Scorpion cast and producers, will discuss the show’s message during Fast Company’s Technmanity symposium in San Jose, CA.

“There are kids going into chemistry and biology because of CSI. Imagine people changing their majors to artificial intelligence, because this show made smart look cool,” says O’Brien. “Prodigies who don’t fit in are more likely to become alcoholics and divorce. I recently recruited a Chinese girl with an off-the-chart IQ. When I asked if she was bullied in school, she looked at me like I was crazy. She said, in China, the teacher’s pet is the most popular kid in school. They have it right, and we’re the ones that have it screwed up over here.”

Photo: Monty Brinton, courtesy of CBS

Like his TV counterpart, the real-life O’Brien, now 39, hacked into NASA’s website at 13 to get the space shuttle blueprints for his wall. When irate U.S. authorities showed up at his home in Ireland, he ended up making a deal to help them find the holes in their system, and a business was born. That same year, in 1988, he set up Scorpion Computer Services to test corporate and government security systems. Since then–while scoring top rankings in international computer science competitions, earning a degree in computer science and artificial intelligence from Sussex University in England, moving to the U.S., and deliberately shedding his Irish brogue–he has grown his company to 2600 people in 20 countries and over $1.3 billion in revenue, with a staff that sports 150+ IQs. It now helps companies mitigate risk and improve efficiency through artificial intelligence software, statistical pattern analysis, and unconventional thinking.