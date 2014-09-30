The Wisdom Of Woz

He’s an engineer’s engineer; a part-time teacher and full-time speaker; a well-known prankster; and cofounder of one of the world’s greatest companies. But who knew Steve Wozniak had a touch of the philosopher in him? In early August, I had an opportunity to sit down with “Woz” for an interview hosted by San Francisco Travel as part of the 2014 MPI World Education Congress. Distilled from that talk (and from his autobiography iWoz: Computer Geek to Cult Icon) are the following nine nuggets of Wozdom.

A young Woz with his ham radio set woz.org

1. Be curious. Wozniak grew up the son of an engineer in Silicon Valley and from an early age, he asked his father to explain things like, “How does a light bulb work?” and “What’s a transistor?” As he learned the answers, “it made me feel different from all the other kids . . . I started to feel as if I knew secrets no one else knew.” Wozniak thinks it’s imperative that we encourage this kind of inquiry in today’s students. “We’ve got to stop discouraging creativity,” he says. “Children come to school curious and wanting to explore; they want to see what’s in the drawer, and they’re told, ‘Oh, you’re not allowed to open the drawer.'”

Creativity doesn’t come from doing what you already know how to do.

2. Dream big. Wozniak was shaped by coming of age in the Bay Area, where, he noted, “you’ve got a critical mass of people who want to change the world.” He said he and Steve Jobs “were influenced so much by the counter-culture movement–thinking about people and how to treat them as human beings, and how computers might help people.” Woz also dreamed of a world where the techies could be heroes: “I wanted us geeks to be important, instead of in the shadows,” he says.

3. Stretch yourself. “Creativity doesn’t come from doing what you already know how to do,” Wozniak says. “It’s when you get ideas about what you haven’t done . . . and you take building blocks and make something the way it’s never existed before.” Wozniak continually tries to do things he’s never done before, and not just in engineering: His 2009 appearance on Dancing with the Stars was one such “stretch”–resulting in a pulled hamstring and an early exit from the competition. But Wozniak says he relished the experience because “when you’re not the right person to be in a place–and you still work hard to accomplish something–that’s even more fun.”

4. Don’t build stuff just to make money. Unless you really care about what you’re making, other people won’t care either, Wozniak says. “If you say, here’s what other people want and that’s what I’m going to make, it’s never going to be as good as when it’s something you want yourself–whether it’s the iPhone for Steve Jobs, the Apple II for me, or the Tesla for Elon Musk.”

5. An idea on paper isn’t worth much. “I like to tell people to get your working model before you raise your money, like we did at Apple,” Wozniak says. “And to do that, get linked up with engineers early in the process. Let them be included in the start of your company. Don’t just say I’ll bring in the engineers once I get funded, to develop the project. If you develop working models early, you’ll own a lot more of what you have–and you’ll have better ideas of what you can do and how far your thinking can go.”