Is The Quantified Employee A Healthier Employee?

CEO Ellen Troyer purchased Fitbits for all six employees and 12 consultants in June and says they’ve helped nearly everyone on her team to shed pounds and be more active. Troyer herself has dropped 10 pounds. “We track each other every day,” says Troyer, who hired a programmer to allow everyone’s Fitbit data to appear on the Biosyntrx website. Troyer has even had clients contact her when she’s been on the road and ask if she was ill because her step count had dropped.

“I think it’s one of the biggest health motivators,” she says of the device. Once employees began tracking steps, a little friendly competition was inspired, even making the trek up two flights of stairs to Troyer’s office a prize to be won. “When I ask somebody to bring me a file, instead of moaning about coming up two flights of stairs, they’re all fighting over who’s going to go up the stairs to add more steps to their day,” laughs Troyer.

Troyer is one of many CEOs who have issued wearable fitness tracking devices to employees, providing a means for employees to take charge of their individual health and track their own fitness levels, and allowing managers to keep tabs on the health of the company as a whole. According to ABI Research, more than 13 million wearable fitness tracking devices are expected to be incorporated into employee wellness programs within the next five years.

Incorporating fitness trackers such as Fitbits, Jawbone Up bands, and Nike FuelBands into employee wellness programs is now considered the vogue solution to create a healthier workforce. The idea is that by ramping up physical activity, productivity will increase, absenteeism numbers will fall, morale will rise and a little healthy competition will improve morale.

But while there’s little data to support claims that wearable fitness trackers can make good on these lofty promises, there are other issues at play with introducing these wearable devices into the workplace.

Jeff Margolis, CEO of Welltok, who works with many workplace health insurance providers to optimize the health of their workforce, says the one-size-fits-all fitness trackers are largely ineffective in workplaces as they don’t target the specific needs of all individuals.