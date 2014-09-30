Why The Best Leaders View Decisions From Their Employees’ Perspective

We get it. A leader’s day is jam-packed with meetings, calls, and more meetings. Decisions have to be made, and fast. But before you make your next big decision, you might want to consider another perspective.

Effective leadership is like driving a car, says Adam Galinsky, a management professor at Columbia Business School and coauthor of a study published in the August 2014 issue of Social Psychological and Personality Science. A car doesn’t move without gas.

“Power is a psychological accelerator,” he says. In this car metaphor, you need a steering wheel so you don’t crash. “Perspective taking is the psychological steering wheel,” Galinsky explains. Problems arise, however, when leaders act without considering the impact on others.

Fast Company spoke with Galinsky about his research, and why leaders should practice taking the perspective of their customers and employees.

It’s not just power that’s needed, Galinsky says. Power plus perspective taking–or imagining the world from someone else’s viewpoint–is the winning combination.

“When taking another person’s perspective, [you’re] trying to understand what they know,” he says. It comes down to sharing and receiving information, which, Galinsky says, is critical for effective decision-making.

Power alone, the study suggests, can lead to selfish, egocentric decisions. On the other hand, taking others’ perspectives into account all the time can lead to indecision and reticence. “When you anchor too heavily onto your own perspective, and don’t take into account the viewpoints of others, you’re bound to crash,” Galinsky says.